Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.