W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,335 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $122,675,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.