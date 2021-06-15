W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

