Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 4,610 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $147,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

