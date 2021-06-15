Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,120 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $92,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

