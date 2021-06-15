Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $119.56 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $119,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

CNQ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.