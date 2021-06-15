Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $100,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $337.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.