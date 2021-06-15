Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 160,548 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $111,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BCO opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

