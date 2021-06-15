Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,972,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,789,000 after buying an additional 136,009 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

