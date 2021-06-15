Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €69.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOST Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.20 ($73.18).

Shares of JST stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €54.70 ($64.35). The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €27.20 ($32.00) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $815.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

