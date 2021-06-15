Warp Finance (WARP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,666.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $909,695.20 and approximately $10,666.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $194.63 or 0.00483597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

