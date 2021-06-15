Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

