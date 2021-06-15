Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.