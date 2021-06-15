Waycross Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

