Waycross Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $476.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $476.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

