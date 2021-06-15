Waycross Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

