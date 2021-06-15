WBI Investments Acquires 13,556 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

WBI Investments raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,286,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

