WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 5,619 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.