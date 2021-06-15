WBI Investments Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

WBI Investments lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,453.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $115.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.36.

