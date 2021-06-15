WBI Investments Buys 59,319 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

WBI Investments grew its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned about 0.26% of Star Group worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Star Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of SGU opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $453.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.