WBI Investments Buys 8,070 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

