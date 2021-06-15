WBI Investments Purchases 10,275 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

