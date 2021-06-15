WBI Investments Sells 6,060 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WBI Investments lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

