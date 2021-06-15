WBI Investments Takes Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 90,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.