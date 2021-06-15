Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH opened at $675.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

