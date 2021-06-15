Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

