Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.