Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Crane comprises 1.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,272. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

