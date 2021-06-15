Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,400 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises 3.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,906. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

