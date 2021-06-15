Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 400 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hess were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.39. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

