Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 0.34. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

