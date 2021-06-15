Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.28. 48,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.