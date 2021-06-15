WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

WPP stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,010 ($13.20). 1,073,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.21. The company has a market cap of £12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Insiders have purchased 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960 in the last quarter.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

