WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSPOF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.44.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $116.71 on Monday. WSP Global has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $117.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

