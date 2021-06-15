Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 445,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,226. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.