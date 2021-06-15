Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.05

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON XPD opened at GBX 67.75 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49. Xpediator has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of £95.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.11.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

