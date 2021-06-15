Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $863,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.