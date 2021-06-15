Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $944,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

