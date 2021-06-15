Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,980 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

