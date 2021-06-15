Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $144,700.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00.

YEXT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

