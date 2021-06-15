Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 101,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,146. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,085 shares of company stock worth $981,758. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

