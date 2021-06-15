Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,146. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,085 shares of company stock worth $981,758. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

