Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.96. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 32,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

