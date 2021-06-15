Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

