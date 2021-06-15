Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.66.
About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
