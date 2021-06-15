Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

