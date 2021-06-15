Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post sales of $524.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.49 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 3,811,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,941. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

