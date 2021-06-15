Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,329 shares of company stock worth $518,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. EverQuote has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $967.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

