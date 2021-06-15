Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 536,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.10. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

