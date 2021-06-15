Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $153.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the lowest is $152.05 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $615.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 17,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

