Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $9.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

